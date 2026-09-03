Legislators seek 15 days to submit feedbacks on Delhi Master Plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted stakeholder consultations with Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on key provisions of the Master Plan and issues related to its implementation.

During the meeting, DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar briefed them on various provisions of MPD 2047. The representatives sought 15 days to submit their detailed observations in writing.

The meeting was attended by MPs, including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari and Praveen Khandelwal, as well as 33 Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The public representatives also appreciated the DDA’s efforts leading to the notification of MPD-2047.

During the consultation, discussions were held on major provisions of MPD-2047, including Transit Oriented Development (TOD), High Density Corridors (HDC), Land Pooling, unauthorised colonies and other important provisions of the latest Master Plan.

The consultation with elected representatives marks the beginning of the DDA’s wider stakeholder engagement exercise for MPD. Over the next three months, around 20 stakeholder meetings have been planned, covering a comprehensive cross-section of stakeholders associated with the planning and development of Delhi.

The forthcoming consultations will engage a diverse range of stakeholders, including government agencies and service providers, industry bodies, architects and planners, residents as well as group housing representatives, farmers and landowners, market and trade associations, conservation bodies, transport agencies, and representatives from the education and healthcare sectors.

The thematic consultations will cover a wide range of issues under MPD-2047, including land pooling, redevelopment of group housing, low-density areas, the Yamuna and blue-green zones, heritage conservation, mixed-use and commercial areas, in-situ slum redevelopment, decongestion, and development of education and medical hubs.