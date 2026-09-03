NDMC suspends official for water woes

NEW DELHI: Days after New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi apologised for waterlogging in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi following heavy rain, the civic body has suspended an executive engineer for alleged dereliction of duty, officials said.

The action followed a meeting convened by Delhi PWD Minister and NDMC ex-officio member Parvesh Saheb Singh on August 27 to review the waterlogging situation with senior civic officials, they said.

Officials said the engineer was held responsible for dereliction of duty in connection with the prolonged waterlogging. They added that further strict action against other officials could be taken in the coming days as the civic body examines the circumstances that led to the situation.

The development comes a week after heavy rain left several prominent stretches of the NDMC area waterlogged, including Mandir Marg, the outer circle of Connaught Place and Sansad Marg. More than 100 mm of rain was recorded in the capital during the spell.