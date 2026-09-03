Niece, two aides held for murder of 60-year-old man in Rohini’s Sector 3

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by his niece and two associates during a robbery at his house in Rohini’s Sector 3 on Tuesday, police said. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts are on to apprehend another accused.

The deceased, Rakesh Khanna, was found unconscious inside his ransacked house after his family members alerted the police. He was taken to Jaipur Golden Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Simran Taneja, 23, a primary school teacher and the victim’s niece; Chirag, 22, a gym trainer; and Paras, 19, a Class XII student. All three are residents of Burari. Paras was previously involved in a case registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station, police said. Taneja has emerged as the alleged main conspirator, an official said.

A PCR call was received at 8.14 pm on Tuesday reporting a house theft and an unconscious person inside the premises. Police teams reached the spot and hospital, where the victim was declared dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, three men entered Khanna’s house around 7.30 pm while another associate kept watch outside. The accused had allegedly conducted a recce on Sunday and also attempted to carry out the robbery three days ago, but failed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the accused learnt that Khanna had recently sold a property for around `75 lakh. Taneja allegedly hatched the conspiracy with her friend Himanshu, a gym owner.

As part of the plan, Taneja took Khanna’s wife and her mother to a fair in Paschim Vihar, leaving him alone at home. She later returned and asked her uncle to open the door. The other accused, who were wearing helmets, caps and masks, then entered the house.

They allegedly overpowered Khanna and pressed his mouth, following which he fell unconscious and later died, police said. Police have recovered `72,400 in cash and two gold rings from the accused.