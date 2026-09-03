Showers bring respite from humidity; more rain & thunderstorm predicted

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief from the humid weather, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more showers and thunderstorms for Thursday.
Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Palam, Qutub Institutional Area, Greater Kailash, Laxmi Nagar and Dwarka were among the places that received rains. The weather department also issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi except the southwest district, forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds of up to 40 kmph. For Thursday, the India Meteorological Departmenthas predicted light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in the city from afternoon till evening.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall of 18.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, followed by Janakpuri at 2 mm. Lodi Road, Ayanagar, Palam and Ridge stations received little to no rain during the period.
The cumulative rainfall between 8.30 am on September 1 and 8.30 am on September 2 was highest at Palam at 64.2 mm, followed by Narayana at 30.5 mm, Chhatarpur at 16.5 mm, Janakpuri at 11 mm, Pushp Vihar at 3 mm and Ayanagar at 1.9 mm.
Taking to X, weatherman Navdeep Dahiya said strong convergence over Delhi-NCR had led to rainy clouds expanding across Gurugram and west Delhi. He forecast heavy to very heavy rain in various parts over the next two to three hours.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said light to moderate rain was likely in isolated patches over the next three days. He said increased humidity and cloud cover were expected as humid weather from the Bay of Bengal moves in.
Dengue cases hit yearly high in August: MCD
Delhi recorded its highest monthly tally of dengue cases this year in August, with 90 infections, according to the latest MCD report. Till August 29, the national capital reported 311 dengue, 119 malaria and 22 chikungunya cases, with no deaths. Malaria cases also rose sharply, with 53 infections in August compared to 17 in July.