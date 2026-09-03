Showers bring respite from humidity; more rain & thunderstorm predicted

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing relief from the humid weather, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more showers and thunderstorms for Thursday.

Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Palam, Qutub Institutional Area, Greater Kailash, Laxmi Nagar and Dwarka were among the places that received rains. The weather department also issued a red alert for all parts of Delhi except the southwest district, forecasting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds of up to 40 kmph. For Thursday, the India Meteorological Departmenthas predicted light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in the city from afternoon till evening.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, Chhatarpur recorded the highest rainfall of 18.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, followed by Janakpuri at 2 mm. Lodi Road, Ayanagar, Palam and Ridge stations received little to no rain during the period.

The cumulative rainfall between 8.30 am on September 1 and 8.30 am on September 2 was highest at Palam at 64.2 mm, followed by Narayana at 30.5 mm, Chhatarpur at 16.5 mm, Janakpuri at 11 mm, Pushp Vihar at 3 mm and Ayanagar at 1.9 mm.