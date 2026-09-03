‘Songs On A Plate’ brings Bhakti music, food and stories of belonging to Delhi

Music and food have long occupied intersecting spaces in our lives, from music in restaurants and live performances in dining spaces to the songs and meals that accompany satsangs, weddings and family gatherings—often becoming a language of community.

Bringing together this connection was ‘Songs On A Plate’, an intimate musical evening held at Project Otenga in Delhi’s Shaheedi Park last weekend. The gathering brought together musician Shruthi Veena Vishwanath and multi-instrumentalist Babui, who plays the dotara, sarod and rabab, for an evening of songs and poetry from the Sant and Bhakti traditions across India.

Vishwanath’s practice centres on South Asian music, particularly Sufi, Bhakti and Warkari traditions. The idea behind ‘Songs On A Plate’ emerged from the close relationship between music, food and community that she encountered while travelling across India. “Wherever I have travelled across India through different communities, there’s always that sense of ‘what is the khana after the satsang?’ If you go to a village in India, you will sit in somebody’s home, you will sing, and then you will have a meal,” she says.

She recalls a Kabir festival in Rajasthan, where local dal baati is cooked and served alongside music. “There’s a complete integration,” she says. The event was an attempt to bring some of that experience into the city—to “share space, music, and food”.