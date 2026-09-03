The New Golden Ticket

There was a time when a Michelin-starred chef’s arrival in Delhi meant an elusive experience for the privy few, and a press release that rarely ever did justice to chefs. Today, the era feels different—for the stalwarts of food are no longer reserved for few, but are superstars and celebrities of their own right.

Last week, Massimo Bottura and his team recreated Osteria Francescana at Le Cirque, The Leela Palace—his fourth time at this venue since 2023. Fellow chef Takahiko Kondo brought Gucci Osteria as well to Indian Accent. The experience was opened up, albeit with limited seating, to anyone willing to pay for a seat—and the places vanished before anyone could even blink. Delhi, clearly, has decided it wants more of this.

In fact, the room didn’t just show up—it queued, it Instagrammed, it paid without blinking, and it has talked about the evening ever since.