Three arrested in Rs 1K crore ‘Indo-US defence’ project fraud

NEW DELHI: A fictitious Indo-US defence project, backed by promises of contracts worth hundreds of crores of rupees, allegedly helped three men lure investors in a suspected nationwide fraud involving nearly Rs 1,000 crore.
Three people—Venkita Venkat, Rahul Nair and Hitesh Kumar—have been arrested in connection with the case. Police registered a case at Vasant Vihar police station on July 30 this year after a Bengaluru-based technology company alleged that it had been duped of Rs 1.75 crore.
The complaint has since brought to light a purported defence and infrastructure project that the accused allegedly presented as having links with the US Department of Defence.
According to the FIR, the company’s director came in contact with representatives of VPVV Techno Construction in May 2023. During meetings at its Vasant Vihar office, they allegedly claimed the company was involved in infra projects in India and abroad.
They alleged that a defence project would be launched in India under an entity called the “Indo-US Pacific Peace Treaty”, with links to the US Department of Defence and plans to manufacture weapons in India. The company was allegedly promised work orders worth Rs 500 crore annually until 2050.
‘Bhoomi pujan’ held for fake US project in 2023 in Tamil Nadu
To bolster the claims, the accused allegedly displayed government documents, seals, symbols and other material, claiming links with the US Department of Defence and other institutions. Some documents allegedly carried the Indian national emblem and photographs of people holding constitutional positions.
Several documents were not handed over to the company, with the accused allegedly saying they were confidential and related to national security.
The company subsequently deposited Rs 1.75 crore as an earnest money deposit, according to the complaint. The purported project was also given a public show. A “bhoomi pujan” was allegedly held in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on December 14, 2023, with Indian and US flags on display. The accused allegedly arrived in a private helicopter and addressed around 200-300 people.
The project, however, never began. The company had allegedly been assured that work orders would be issued by September 2023 and work would start by December. When the complainant sought its money back, two cheques—for Rs 1.50 crore and `61.69 lakh—were allegedly issued as part of a settlement. The first cheque was later dishonoured.
The company then approached the Ministry of External Affairs through an RTI application. In its reply dated May 18, 2026, the ministry denied the existence of the claimed arrangement and the alleged role of the US government. The case was subsequently registered in southwest Delhi.