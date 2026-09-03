Three arrested in Rs 1K crore ‘Indo-US defence’ project fraud

NEW DELHI: A fictitious Indo-US defence project, backed by promises of contracts worth hundreds of crores of rupees, allegedly helped three men lure investors in a suspected nationwide fraud involving nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

Three people—Venkita Venkat, Rahul Nair and Hitesh Kumar—have been arrested in connection with the case. Police registered a case at Vasant Vihar police station on July 30 this year after a Bengaluru-based technology company alleged that it had been duped of Rs 1.75 crore.

The complaint has since brought to light a purported defence and infrastructure project that the accused allegedly presented as having links with the US Department of Defence.

According to the FIR, the company’s director came in contact with representatives of VPVV Techno Construction in May 2023. During meetings at its Vasant Vihar office, they allegedly claimed the company was involved in infra projects in India and abroad.

They alleged that a defence project would be launched in India under an entity called the “Indo-US Pacific Peace Treaty”, with links to the US Department of Defence and plans to manufacture weapons in India. The company was allegedly promised work orders worth Rs 500 crore annually until 2050.