Two NDMC employees killed in road accident in Delhi Cantonment

NEW DELHI: Two New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees were killed after their bike met with an accident with an SUV in the Delhi Cantonment area in the southwestern part of the national capital, police said.

According to the police, a staff member, while returning from duty, noticed an accident on Wednesday around 5 pm near IOC Red Light and immediately informed the police station.

After reaching the spot, it was found that a motorcycle with two persons had met with an accident after being hit from behind by a Mahindra Thar vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Both injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead. An inquiry revealed that the motorcycle had slipped and the SUV coming from behind collided with it, the officer said.

The deceased, both aged around 45-50 years, were returning from their jobs at NDMC, Lodhi Road, to their residence in Dwarka Sector-1.

A case was registered at Delhi Cantt police station under Sections 281 and 106(a) of the BNS. Thar driver Bhupendra (26), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was arrested in the case. He owns a milk booth in Rohini. Further investigation into the case is in progress, the officer said.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of the incident.