Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend at Delhi hotel, accused attempts suicide

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a hotel in Delhi's Lahori Gate area, following which the accused attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a native of Rajasthan, and the woman, who was from Bihar, had checked into Hotel Prince on Wednesday evening, they said.

According to police, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife during the night, leaving her critically injured. He then consumed poison in an apparent attempt to end his life.

Hotel staff found the woman lying in a pool of blood inside the room on Thursday morning. She was declared dead at the spot, while the accused was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.