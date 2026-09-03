Delhi

Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend at Delhi hotel, accused attempts suicide

According to police, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife during the night, leaving her critically injured. He then consumed poison in an apparent attempt to end his life.
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend at Delhi hotel.
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend at Delhi hotel.(Representative image)
PTI
Updated on
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NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend at a hotel in Delhi's Lahori Gate area, following which the accused attempted suicide by consuming poison, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a native of Rajasthan, and the woman, who was from Bihar, had checked into Hotel Prince on Wednesday evening, they said.

According to police, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife during the night, leaving her critically injured. He then consumed poison in an apparent attempt to end his life.

Hotel staff found the woman lying in a pool of blood inside the room on Thursday morning. She was declared dead at the spot, while the accused was rushed to a hospital, police said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they said.

Suicide Attempt
poison
stabbed to death
boyfriend

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