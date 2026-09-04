AISA hits campaign trail with pitch on campus infra, students’ welfare

NEW DELHI: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Thursday organised a rally titled “Badlo DU, Badlo DUSU” at the Arts Faculty in Delhi University ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, drawing participation from a section of students across campuses.

According to the organisation, the rally aimed to highlight issues related to campus infrastructure and student welfare, including demands for improved hostel facilities, metro pass concessions for students, strengthened Internal Complaints Committees and changes in regulatory frameworks such as the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

AISA’s DUSU candidates Ananya and Akshat addressed the gathering and referred to a recent Delhi High Court decision concerning the requirement of parental consent for candidates contesting DUSU elections. The court, in its observation, upheld the principle of adult autonomy in contesting student elections.

AISA national president Neha Bora also addressed the rally, criticising what she described as increasing competition and polarisation in student politics, and called for greater focus on student welfare issues. She urged supporters to continue raising campus concerns through democratic participation.

The event comes in the run-up to the DUSU elections, where student organisations across the political spectrum campaigning on issues related to campus governance, representation, and student services.

HC relaxes surety, parent rule for DUSU candidates

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that anyone, not just parents, can stand surety for DUSU election candidates, provided they can pay the required Rs 1 lakh. Justice Jasmeet Singh passed the order while hearing a plea by AISA activists challenging the requirement of parental or guardian consent and surety. The petitioners argued the condition undermined adult students’ autonomy.