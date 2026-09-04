BRICS Summit: Delhi Police conduct interstate meet, tighten security norms

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Delhi Police on Thursday conducted an interstate coordination meeting with senior officers from neighbouring states to enhance inter-agency coordination and ensure the smooth conduct of the high-level event.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

The officers shared intelligence inputs, including border checks, traffic regulation, and verification of suspicious elements, among others. Issues related to the movement of drones and other flying objects from the open areas were discussed, Special Commissioner of Police (crime branch) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Advance information about the movement of the suspicious element/vehicle was stressed upon. Traffic restrictions during the summit and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned and shared with the officers from neighbouring states.

Kumar appreciated the cooperation and coordination received in the past and expected the same during the BRICS Summit as well.

Traffic plan for NCR towns

NCR police officers were also requested to issue traffic advisories in their areas. Regulation of non-destined vehicles should be ensured, and alternate routes for the general public should be encroachment-free and free of vehicle parking.