Delhi court rejects interim bail plea of Malviya Nagar hotel owner over fire that killed 23

Bajaj is an accused in the case related to the June 3 fire at the five-storey ‘Flourish Stay’ B&B in Hauz Rani, in which 23 people were killed and 24 others suffered grievous injuries.

The court said a person in judicial custody is entitled to adequate medical treatment and that their medical needs cannot be ignored merely because they are in custody. However, it said the issue before it was whether Bajaj’s release was medically necessary or whether his treatment could be adequately provided while he remained in custody.

Bajaj had cited serious abdominal complications in his bail plea, saying doctors had advised surgical intervention. He was initially taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital.

According to his latest medical report, Bajaj was diagnosed with intestinal obstruction and underwent an exploratory laparotomy along with other necessary surgical procedures.

“The applicant is presently admitted at RML Hospital… There is also nothing in the medical report suggesting that his treatment or recovery requires his release from custody or shifting to a private medical facility,” the judge said.

The court found no material suggesting that Bajaj had been denied adequate treatment or that his medical care was inadequate. It also noted that there was no medical advice indicating that he needed treatment outside the government hospital or that his continued custody was affecting his recovery.

“Interim bail on medical grounds cannot be granted merely because an accused is suffering from an ailment or has undergone surgery,” the court said, adding that no circumstance warranting his release had been established.