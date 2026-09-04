Delhi HC seeks Centre, NTA response on plea against UGC-NET English re-exam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition challenging the decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for English.

The English and Commerce papers are scheduled to be re-conducted on September 9, while the Sociology paper will be held on September 10.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notices to the Centre and the NTA on a plea filed by Parul Sheoran, a candidate who appeared for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

On August 31, the High Court also directed the authorities to take a decision on refunding the examination fee to candidates concerned. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 6.

Sheoran has sought quashing of the NTA's August 16 notice directing the re-conduct of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination for English.

The plea further sought to declare this decision as arbitrary, unreasonable, procedurally unfair, and violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution. It claimed that the decision to re-conduct the examination was taken without disclosing the material forming its basis and without following the procedure prescribed under the UGC-NET June 2026 Information Bulletin.

The petition sought a direction to authorities to declare or process the results of the examination already conducted in English in accordance with the applicable procedure.