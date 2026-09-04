Delhi Police assures arrest of Jantar Mantar assault accused Swatantra Bharadwaj within 72 hours

Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said Delhi Police had assured them that Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, would be arrested within 72 hours.
The assurance came a day after a video clip of Bharadwaj’s interview circulated widely on social media. Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a 'Hindutva activist’, appeared to claim that he had “cracked the skull” of Sanjay Kumar, father of Nishu Azad a protestor, during the CJP protests and had avoided jail despite the alleged seriousness of the offence.
The CJP, which organised the protest at Jantar Mantar where the alleged assault took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest and accusing Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action against him.
The controversy intensified on Thursday after Delhi Police said Kumar, 38, had suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.
Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices. It also said a chargesheet would be filed in the case.
On Friday, CJP co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with several supporters and MPs Chandrashekhar Azad and Pappu Yadav, reached the Parliament Street police station seeking action against Bharadwaj.
Nishu Azad said police had assured the delegation that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.
“Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing,” she told reporters.
Nishu also alleged that she had been subjected to verbal abuse and rape threats following the incident and said she had filed an FIR in connection with the threats.
“I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action,” she said.
Rishabh, who is associated with the AICC law department, said the delegation had demanded that charges of attempt to murder, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation be added to the FIR.
“The demand was to add significant charges left out -- attempt to murder, SC/ST Act, criminal intimidation charges. They agreed and assured that in 72 hours he will be arrested,” he said.
Rishabh said police had also assured the delegation that a separate FIR would be registered over alleged online abuse and objectionable images targeting Nishu.
CJP co-convener Saurav Das said the Additional DCP had committed to adding attempt-to-murder and SC/ST Act provisions to the FIR relating to the alleged attack on Sanjay Kumar.
“Goons like Swatantra Bharadwaj came to Jantar Mantar. Did Delhi Police not identify them? He committed attempt to murder. Delhi Police is saving him, no action was taken,” Das said.
He also said police had assured them that an FIR would be registered over the alleged threats against Nishu and that provisions of the POCSO Act would be added.
“Delhi Police has assured action in 72 hours. We hope Delhi Police will not allow goons to have a free hand,” Das said.
Das said the CJP delegation would return to the police station if the police failed to fulfil the commitments made to them.
“We came here, talked to Delhi Police. If they don't fulfil the commitment, we will have to come back. Delhi Police should fulfil its commitment. We are standing with the students,” he said.
The CJP has also questioned how Bharadwaj was allowed to remain free following the Jantar Mantar incident.
In the video that triggered the controversy, Bharadwaj appeared to claim that political connections had helped him avoid jail. He named Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and Union minister Chirag Paswan in this context.
Das called on senior BJP leaders to clarify the claim.
“If the goon is openly saying Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan made the calls and he was released, top leaders of BJP should clarify on this,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)