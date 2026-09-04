Delhi Police assures arrest of Jantar Mantar assault accused Swatantra Bharadwaj within 72 hours

Representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said Delhi Police had assured them that Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, would be arrested within 72 hours.

The assurance came a day after a video clip of Bharadwaj’s interview circulated widely on social media. Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a 'Hindutva activist’, appeared to claim that he had “cracked the skull” of Sanjay Kumar, father of Nishu Azad a protestor, during the CJP protests and had avoided jail despite the alleged seriousness of the offence.

The CJP, which organised the protest at Jantar Mantar where the alleged assault took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj’s arrest and accusing Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action against him.

The controversy intensified on Thursday after Delhi Police said Kumar, 38, had suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices. It also said a chargesheet would be filed in the case.