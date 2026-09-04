Delhi rain disrupts flights, waterlogs airport as IMD warns of intense showers

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and causing waterlogging, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Several domestic flights arriving at Delhi airport from cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair were delayed due to the weather conditions. Water accumulated at several places on the airport premises, affecting passenger movement.

The IMD forecast moderate rainfall at most places in Delhi, with heavy rain of 50-100 mm at a few locations, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the following three hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert advising people to remain cautious as rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses. The weather office had earlier issued a red alert for intense rainfall in the national capital. It forecast spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, followed by another spell between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain likely at isolated places.

The sudden downpour caught people attending Janmashtami celebrations off guard, with rain-soaked roads, waterlogging and commuters rushing for shelter as showers intensified.

According to the IMD's three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

A passenger at Delhi airport, Himanshi, said she had been waiting for around half an hour amid heavy waterlogging to make her way towards the arrival gates.

Another passenger, Prabhash, said he had witnessed waterlogging at the airport earlier as well, recalling a similar incident about two years ago. He said airport staff were working to clear the accumulated water.

The IMD forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain. Some areas could receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.