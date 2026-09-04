Feedback sought on plan to make CP vehicle free; traders oppose move

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is considering making the inner circle of Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place (CP) vehicle free, with the civic body seeking public suggestions on the timings and activities that could be introduced in the commercial hub during the proposed no-vehicle hours.

Taking to social media on Thursday, NDMC chairman Manoj Dwivedi asked people whether the inner circle could be made free of vehicles to allow pedestrians to walk around the area freely, similar to pedestrianised streets and central areas in several foreign cities.

The chairman also sought suggestions on whether the initiative should operate throughout the day or during specific hours. Among the options suggested were 6 pm to midnight during summers and 11 am to 4 pm during winters. The council is also considering different timings for weekends.

Dwivedi also sought public suggestions on the kind of activities that could be organised at Central Park and the inner circle during the proposed no-vehicle slots.

However, the proposal is at the consultation stage, and no final decision on implementation or timings has been announced yet. The move comes as the civic body is also looking to improve facilities for people spending longer hours in Connaught Place. In a separate post on X, Dwivedi said 11 public toilets in CP would have their timings extended up to midnight from September 4, as people tend to stay in the area till late.