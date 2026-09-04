Home minister Amit Shah inaugurates 400-bed tower at Saket Max Hospital

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a new 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. With the addition of the new tower, the hospital’s total bed capacity will increase to around 1,200, making it the largest private hospital in the city in terms of bed strength, according to Max Healthcare.

The new facility is aimed at expanding access to specialised tertiary and quaternary healthcare for patients from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. At present, the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services across more than 22 specialities.

It has been equipped with advanced medical technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot. These technologies are designed to support precision-driven and minimally invasive procedures across specialities.

The expansion comes as private healthcare providers in the capital continue to increase their capacity for advanced and specialised treatment. The hospital stated that the Saket facility is also a key part of its integrated healthcare and medical education ecosystem.

Shah took to X and wrote, “The new facility marks another milestone in the hospital chain’s 25-year journey of service to the people, in which it provided 3.60 lakh people with free medical care worth Rs 244 crore in the past year alone. This new addition will further expand these services, benefiting more people.”