Home minister Amit Shah inaugurates 400-bed tower at Saket Max Hospital

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a new 400-bed tower at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. With the addition of the new tower, the hospital’s total bed capacity will increase to around 1,200, making it the largest private hospital in the city in terms of bed strength, according to Max Healthcare.
The new facility is aimed at expanding access to specialised tertiary and quaternary healthcare for patients from Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. At present, the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services across more than 22 specialities.
It has been equipped with advanced medical technologies, including the Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and Mako Total Knee Replacement Robot. These technologies are designed to support precision-driven and minimally invasive procedures across specialities.
The expansion comes as private healthcare providers in the capital continue to increase their capacity for advanced and specialised treatment. The hospital stated that the Saket facility is also a key part of its integrated healthcare and medical education ecosystem.
Shah took to X and wrote, “The new facility marks another milestone in the hospital chain’s 25-year journey of service to the people, in which it provided 3.60 lakh people with free medical care worth Rs 244 crore in the past year alone. This new addition will further expand these services, benefiting more people.”
The organisation said it has more than 42,000 employees and provided free treatment worth Rs 244 crore to 3.60 lakh patients in the last year as part of its efforts towards accessible healthcare.
In the last financial year, Max Healthcare treated more than 40 lakh patients from over 800 cities and 180 countries, including patients seeking specialised and advanced medical care.
Speaking about the new capacity addition, Max Healthcare chairman and managing director Abhay Soi said the new facility combines advanced technology, infrastructure and Indian clinical expertise to provide high-quality care to patients from India and abroad.
The company currently operates 21 healthcare facilities with more than 6,100 beds, with a significant presence in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.
Through the Max Institute of Medical Sciences, the healthcare group has also supported 1.62 lakh students through higher education, training and professional learning programmes, it said.
The inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.