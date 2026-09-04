Lieutenant Governor Sandhu declares government holiday on September 11 for BRICS summit

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has declared a holiday on September 11 for all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi Government due to the BRICS Summit.

The BRICS business forum and the 18th BRICS leaders’ summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.As per the official statement, the decision to close Central government offices has been taken considering the substantial logistical arrangements involved in hosting the high-level event in the capital.

The decision is aimed at minimising inconvenience to the general public during the summit. The event is expected to entail extensive security and traffic arrangements across Delhi.