Making Time for Idleness

Being busy has always been a marker of ambition. In cities where calendars are packed and productivity is measured by how little free time one has, ‘doing nothing’ can begin to feel like luxury — or produce guilt. Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari’s new nine-track album, Mr. Faarigh deals with this feeling.

Tewari — popular for songs like ‘Dil Beparvah’, ‘Baahon Mein Teri’ and the Gehraiyaan title track — is bringing Mr. Faarigh to audiences with a live concert today at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, where he will perform with his band.

‘Faarigh’ is an Urdu word; it means unoccupied, free or idle. “In today's times, the pressure to constantly remain productive has changed the way people look at moments of inactivity,” he says, in contrast to his younger self when he could idle away his time without feeling guilty.

The album emerged from a period of reckoning. Tewari recalls that after completing two long-term projects, he suddenly found himself with a lot of time on his hands. But instead of embracing the break, he began to feel guilty about being idle.