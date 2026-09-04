SRCC gears up for PM’s September 5 visit

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Teachers’ Day, the north campus institution has gone into high gear, with students documenting every change in real time.

From freshly filled potholes to new saplings lining internal roads, particularly near the entry where the Prime Minister is expected to enter, preparations are underway “in full mode,” as students describe it.

Several took to Instagram and X to post reels pointing out how long-pending maintenance work, from potholes to overgrown patches, is being addressed days before the high-profile visit.

“Things that were ignored for months are suddenly being fixed,” a student said, adding that the clean-up drive has become a talking point across batches.

Access to the event has been formalised through Google forms circulated among students, with entry expected to be tightly controlled. According to those on campus, the college’s sports complex where the interaction is likely to take place has been partially restricted, limiting regular student movement, till September 5. No outsiders will be allowed at the event unless they have filled out the registration form or have been issued special invitations.