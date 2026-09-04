Strengthen global ties for skilling: L-G to varsities

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a review meeting with the Vice Chancellors, Directors and Registrars of Delhi’s State Universities, of which he is the Chancellor and issued directions aimed at dovetailing academia, research and employability.

The meeting followed up on directions issued by the L-G in the previous meeting held on 12 May. The vice-chancellors briefed him on the compliance status of those directions. Those present included V-Cs/ Directors and other senior staff of IGDTUW, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi Teachers University, IIIT, DPSRU, DTU, DSEU, NSUT and GGSIU.

The L-G directed universities to forge stronger international collaborations, particularly with institutions abroad, to sharpen students’ skills in artificial intelligence, cyber security and other emerging technologies. He said the objective must be clear: every student who graduates should be genuinely employable and not merely hold a degree.

He called upon universities to focus their research efforts on subjects and challenges specific to Delhi so that academic work translates into tangible solutions rather than remaining confined to theoretical study. He reviewed the steps being taken by universities to promote student startups and stressed upon the need to encourage entrepreneurship on campus.

Reviewing the role of NCC and NSS units, the L-G directed that their involvement in civic and emergency response duties be expanded. Students may be involved in coordinating with Traffic Police to manage peak-hour traffic near university campuses and augmenting DDMA’s efforts during emergencies and disasters. Cadets contributing in this regard should be suitably recognised, he said.

Underlining the importance of placement outcomes, the L-G said prospective students often judge an institution by the placement record of its most recent batch and directed universities to ensure strong placement records. He also reviewed NAAC and NIRF grading and directed corrective steps wherever a decline had been noted.