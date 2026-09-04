The Silent Crisis of Men Takes the Spotlight

Szalay, Reeves, Galloway, and hooks remind us that the crisis of masculinity is not a culture-war slogan; it is a lived reality. Economic shifts have eroded traditional male roles, but no new narrative has replaced them. Into this vacuum rush demagogues and influencers, offering certainty where society offers silence.

Among contemporary writers, Karl Ove Knausgaard offers perhaps the most intimate exploration of this condition. In My Struggle and in his essays, he treats masculinity as an existential condition – something inherited, resisted, and painfully lived. He dismantles the idea that masculinity equals control or stoicism. Instead, he writes about shame and inadequacy, the fear of failure as a father and husband, emotional fragility, and the longing for tenderness. Knausgaard exposes moments most men are trained to hide: crying, jealousy, humiliation, dependence. He portrays masculinity not in battlefields or boardrooms, but in kitchens and living rooms.

The challenge, therefore, is not to defend masculinity or to dismantle it, but to reimagine it. Literature can help us do that, not by moralising but by revealing. Flesh does not tell us what masculinity should be. It shows us what happens when we refuse to ask the question.

Perhaps the task of our time is to create a language where strength includes tenderness, where equality includes empathy, and where men are not reduced to caricatures of either villain or victim.

If we fail to build that language, others will build it for us. And we may not like the stories they tell.