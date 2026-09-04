Two women journalists allege assault inside Delhi’s Saket police station; police deny charges

Two freelance women journalists have alleged that they were detained and assaulted by Delhi Police personnel inside Saket police station while they were covering a public event in South Delhi on September 3. The Delhi Police has rejected the allegations as “baseless,” “factually incorrect” and “misleading,” according to reports.

The journalists, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan, were reportedly on assignment for digital news platform and YouTube channel 4PM News Network. They said they were covering an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the journalists, they were attempting to question the Chief Minister about an alleged “cycle scam” when they were stopped by police personnel. They alleged that they were subsequently taken inside a closed room at the Saket police station, where they were slapped and beaten with sticks by a woman police personnel in plain clothes.

The journalists have also alleged that identity- and community-based slurs were directed at them during the incident. Videos circulated online purportedly showing injury marks on their arms and legs have added to the controversy.

Delhi Police, however, has disputed the journalists’ account. According to the police, the women were not detained for attempting to question political leaders. Instead, police said they were removed because their scooter was obstructing a designated VVIP security route and they repeatedly refused to comply with security instructions.

The conflicting accounts have triggered demands for an independent and impartial investigation.