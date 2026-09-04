Two women journalists allege assault inside Delhi’s Saket police station; police deny charges

Two freelance women journalists have alleged that they were detained and assaulted by Delhi Police personnel inside Saket police station while they were covering a public event in South Delhi on September 3. The Delhi Police has rejected the allegations as “baseless,” “factually incorrect” and “misleading,” according to reports.
The journalists, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan, were reportedly on assignment for digital news platform and YouTube channel 4PM News Network. They said they were covering an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to the journalists, they were attempting to question the Chief Minister about an alleged “cycle scam” when they were stopped by police personnel. They alleged that they were subsequently taken inside a closed room at the Saket police station, where they were slapped and beaten with sticks by a woman police personnel in plain clothes.
The journalists have also alleged that identity- and community-based slurs were directed at them during the incident. Videos circulated online purportedly showing injury marks on their arms and legs have added to the controversy.
Delhi Police, however, has disputed the journalists’ account. According to the police, the women were not detained for attempting to question political leaders. Instead, police said they were removed because their scooter was obstructing a designated VVIP security route and they repeatedly refused to comply with security instructions.
The conflicting accounts have triggered demands for an independent and impartial investigation.
Several journalist organisations, including the Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and Delhi Union of Journalists, have condemned the alleged assault and called for a fair probe. They have also sought action against the Station House Officer of Saket police station and urged Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar to investigate the matter.
The incident has also drawn political criticism. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have condemned the alleged use of force against journalists and accused the government of failing to protect press freedom.
Meanwhile, the journalists said they went to AIIMS for a medical examination and to have their alleged injuries documented through a medico-legal case (MLC) report. Protests and sit-ins have also reportedly taken place outside the Saket police station, with demonstrators demanding that an FIR be registered against the police personnel allegedly involved.
The incident comes against the backdrop of previous government action involving 4PM News Network. In May 2025, the Centre ordered the blocking of the platform's YouTube channel on grounds cited as national security and public order. The channel's editor-in-chief, Sanjay Sharma, challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, which issued notice to the Centre and other respondents. The government subsequently withdrew the blocking order.