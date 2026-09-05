ABVP calls for manifesto ideas ahead of DUSU polls

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday announced the launch of a dedicated website aimed at inviting suggestions from students for its manifesto ahead of the DUSU polls.

According to a press statement issued by the student organisation, the platform ‘Dusumanifesto.in’ will allow the students of Delhi University to directly submit their concerns, expectations, and ideas related to campus development and student welfare.

The inputs received through the portal will be used to draft what ABVP described as a “student-centric manifesto” for the upcoming elections.

The organisation said that the initiative is intended to broaden participation in the electoral process by involving the students in shaping key agenda points. It added that the student union elections should serve as a medium to highlight the issues faced by the students and communicate them to the university administration.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma, in the statement, said that the group prioritises student feedback in its functioning. He noted that suggestions collected through the website would be incorporated into the manifesto to better reflect the needs and expectations of students.