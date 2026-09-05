Central, south Delhi traffic likely to be hit during BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement in central, south and southwest Delhi is likely to be affected for four days from September 10 as the national capital prepares to host the two-day BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, officials said on Friday.

Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed to manage the movement of foreign delegations and other dignitaries.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force from the arrival of foreign delegates on September 10 until their departure around September 14, with commuters likely to face diversions, traffic congestion and temporary road closures along several routes.

An elaborate traffic management plan is in place for the movement of heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries. The arrangements are expected to affect vehicular movement on at least 22 arterial roads across central, south and southwest Delhi.