Delhi govt appoints 39 sub-registrars through randomisation

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi government has appointed sub-registers across all 39 sub-divisions through a technology-assisted randomisation process. The move, officials said, was aimed at making governance in the city more transparent, fair, effective and citizen-friendly.

The process was conducted in the presence of the additional chief secretary (services). The number of sub-registrar offices has also been increased to 39 from 22, with one now serving each of the city’s 39 sub-divisions. The aim is to bring the sub-division and the sub-registrar services closer to residents under the 13 revenue districts.

The sub-registrar offices deal with important revenue and registration-related matters that have a direct bearing on the general public. Making the process of appointing officers to these posts transparent and fair will, therefore, help make citizen services more streamlined, said officials.

Some officers have been retained as sub-registrars, while others have been transferred from their existing assignments. Appointments were made from among officers meeting prescribed criteria, including good health, sufficient remaining service tenure and vigilance clearance.