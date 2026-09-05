Delhi traffic police crack the whip to ensure compliance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police (Central Range) has intensified its enforcement drive against commercial passenger vehicles—including taxis, private buses, chartered buses and other such vehicles—to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and permit conditions to improve traffic movement.

As part of its sustained enforcement campaign, the Central Range issued 37,959 challans against commercial passenger vehicles up to August 31 for various traffic and permit-related violations. Of these, 24,833 challans were issued for improper or unauthorised parking, while 13,126 challans were issued for violations of permit conditions, DCP (traffic central range) K Ramesh said. During the same period, 572 buses were impounded for serious violations of permit conditions and other applicable legal provisions.

The enforcement was further intensified during the last three days at the identified locations, particularly on busy arterial roads, market stretches, transit corridors and other high-footfall areas where violations by commercial passenger vehicles adversely affect traffic circulation and road safety.

During this intensified three-day drive, a total of 847 challans were issued, comprising 487 challans for improper or unauthorised parking and 360 challans for permit-related violations. In addition to the challans, 47 buses were separately impounded for serious violations of permit conditions and other legal provisions.