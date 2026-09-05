Garbage cleared from Delhi roads ahead of BRICS meet

NEW DELHI: As New Delhi prepares to host global leaders and policymakers during the BRICS Summit 2026, TNIE took stock of the state of cleanliness in the diplomatic enclave earlier this week.

The well-maintained roads of Lutyens’ Delhi are known for staying clean, as scores of municipality workers can be seen cleaning them round the clock.

However, the reporting team found garbage strewn all over this area, particularly on Pandit Uma Shankar Marg and Nyaya Marg.

The summit is scheduled for September 12-13, with side events scheduled for days before. Foreign dignitaries have started coming to Delhi. On Friday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant hosted top judicial officers from BRICS nations.

Wtih a large number of visitors coming in, the world expects high cleanliness standards from the host city. The municipal authorities took note of the TMS reportage and corrected course.