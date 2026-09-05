Heavy rain submerges Delhi roads, floods NH-48, airport areas; IMD forecasts more showers

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday, inundating several parts of the city, disrupting traffic and leaving roads submerged under knee-deep water, with the weather office forecasting more rainfall through the day.

The downpour caused severe waterlogging on several major roads, including National Highway-48 between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Dhaula Kuan, as well as around the Palam airport tunnel and Neem Chowk Road in Sangam Vihar.

Mahipalpur witnessed particularly severe waterlogging, with vehicles struggling to move through flooded stretches. Heavy waterlogging was also reported at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Other affected areas included Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and several stretches in Sangam Vihar.

Safdarjung recorded 22 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, while Palam received 25.2 mm, Lodhi Road 24.4 mm and Ridge 6.8 mm during the period, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among other weather stations, Chhatarpur recorded 22 mm, Naraina 20.5 mm, Pusa 13.5 mm, Aya Nagar 13.4 mm, Janakpuri 8.5 mm, Mayur Vihar 7 mm, Jharoda Kalan 4.5 mm, Jafarpur 2.5 mm and Pritampura 2.2 mm.

The Delhi Traffic Police cautioned commuters on X about slow traffic at several locations due to waterlogging and preparations for the BRICS Summit.

A tree also fell on Mathura Road between Apollo Hospital and Ashram Chowk, police said.

Waterlogging was reported on several other stretches, including the road from Rotary Chowk to DJB Chowk, DJB Red Light-Omaxe Road, Omaxe Road in Dwarka covering Sectors 1, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 20, and the NH-8 underpass.

The city remained under orange and red alerts for much of the morning and early afternoon.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the rest of the day, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at many places from the afternoon through the evening.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are also likely during the night, the weather office said.

(With inputs from PTI)