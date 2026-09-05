Narela residents continue protest after property dealer shot dead outside gym

NEW DELHI: Villagers blocked a road in Narela Friday, refusing to cremate the body of the property dealer shot dead outside a gym until the assailants are arrested and given the same punishment, officials said.

The peaceful protest was held two days after Pramod Dahiya, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, was fatally shot outside a gym in Narela on Wednesday morning. Police personnel were deployed at the spot in outernorth Delhi as tension prevailed in the area, while teams continued searching for the assailants, sources said.

“We will not cremate the body until the accused are arrested. They should suffer the same fate as our brother,” villagers told reporters, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Dahiya was shot around 6.45 am on September 3 when he went to the gym, where he was a regular, according to his relatives. The attackers allegedly arrived on a scooter and fired around 15 rounds at Dahiya before fleeing. A relative said he was rushed to a hospital but succumbed.

Police suspect a possible gang rivalry behind the killing and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and reconstruct the sequence of events.