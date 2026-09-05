Preparations in full swing ahead of BRICS Summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up civic preparations across key roads, markets, hotel areas and VIP routes in the national capital, with a focus on sanitation, beautification, illumination and traffic-route readiness.
Discussing the preparations, NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “Work orders for decorative illumination at 17 major roundabouts, 11 hotels and 10 NDMC buildings & sites have already been issued so far, with installation work under way. The works are scheduled to be completed by September 9.”
Among the roundabouts being illuminated are Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Q-Point, Lok Kalyan Metro Station, Man Singh and PM Roundabout. Hotels including Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, Ashoka, Samrat, The Leela, Taj Mansingh, Claridges and The Imperial will also be decorated with illumination, along with trees around the hotel areas.
The civic body has also completed 100% verification of streetlights along the summit-related routes and replaced faulty lights identified during the exercise. Further, about 350 electrical panel boxes along roads have been given a facelift using flex stickers.
Additionally, as part of the branding exercise, 309 sites have been identified based on designs shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. These include 154 digital media screens, 83 PTU (public toilet utilities) or CTU (community toilet utilities) flex sites and 72 bus queue shelters. Installation at all these locations has been completed.
The NDMC also said that 41 major roads along delegate and VIP routes are being monitored circle-wise. Repairs to roads, footpaths and bus shelters have been completed, while painting has been finished on 32 roads. Work on the remaining nine roads is currently under way.
The civic body is also deploying more than 15,000 flower pots, floral boards at 15 locations and floral fountains at nine sites. Mist-spraying will be undertaken at five locations, including Lodhi Road, Tilak Marg and Shantipath, to control dust and pollution.
24x7 command centre to fix civic issues in Lutyens’
With the national capital gearing up to host world leaders for the 18th BRICS Summit later this month, the NDMC is setting up a round-the-clock command centre to keep the city running smoothly during the high-profile event. An Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) will operate out of Palika Kendra from September 5 to 14.