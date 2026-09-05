Preparations in full swing ahead of BRICS Summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up civic preparations across key roads, markets, hotel areas and VIP routes in the national capital, with a focus on sanitation, beautification, illumination and traffic-route readiness.

Discussing the preparations, NDMC vice-chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said, “Work orders for decorative illumination at 17 major roundabouts, 11 hotels and 10 NDMC buildings & sites have already been issued so far, with installation work under way. The works are scheduled to be completed by September 9.”

Among the roundabouts being illuminated are Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Q-Point, Lok Kalyan Metro Station, Man Singh and PM Roundabout. Hotels including Taj Palace, ITC Maurya, Ashoka, Samrat, The Leela, Taj Mansingh, Claridges and The Imperial will also be decorated with illumination, along with trees around the hotel areas.

The civic body has also completed 100% verification of streetlights along the summit-related routes and replaced faulty lights identified during the exercise. Further, about 350 electrical panel boxes along roads have been given a facelift using flex stickers.