Rain throws life out of gear in NCR

NEW DELHI: Parts of northern India witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers over the next few days. In the NCR, several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were inundated, leading to traffic snarls at prominent places.

In the national capital, Connaught Place and parts of Lutyens’ Delhi were also affected by rainfall. In the neighbouring Gurugram, Cyber City commercial hub, Shankar Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road witnessed heavy waterlogging following the downpour.

In Uttar Pradesh, where at least one-third of districts are affected by floods, Sultanpur recorded the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by Gorakhpur at 10.4 mm. Aligarh received 9.4 mm, while Shahjahanpur recorded 8.6 mm.

The regional meteorological department has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh. According to IMD, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness more rain and thundershowers, while rainfall activity is expected to be comparatively scattered in eastern Uttar Pradesh.