Rain throws life out of gear in NCR

NEW DELHI: Parts of northern India witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers over the next few days. In the NCR, several roads in Delhi and Gurugram were inundated, leading to traffic snarls at prominent places.
In the national capital, Connaught Place and parts of Lutyens’ Delhi were also affected by rainfall. In the neighbouring Gurugram, Cyber City commercial hub, Shankar Chowk and Sheetla Mata Road witnessed heavy waterlogging following the downpour.
In Uttar Pradesh, where at least one-third of districts are affected by floods, Sultanpur recorded the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by Gorakhpur at 10.4 mm. Aligarh received 9.4 mm, while Shahjahanpur recorded 8.6 mm.
The regional meteorological department has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh. According to IMD, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness more rain and thundershowers, while rainfall activity is expected to be comparatively scattered in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The forecast comes amid an ongoing flood situation in the state, with around 3.53 lakh people in 26 districts affected, according to the relief commissioner’s office. The state government has deployed 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams in the affected areas.
A total of 1,312 flood shelters have also been set up. According to officials, major rivers are running in spate, with the Ganga crossing the warning level in Varanasi and flowing above the danger level, along with the Ghaghra in Ballia.
In Himachal, a total of 102 roads were closed after rainfall, with the MeT Office issuing a yellow alert, warning of further heavy rains in isolated areas of the state on Saturday.