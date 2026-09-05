Shared details of excluded voters, BLAs should have noted addresses: Delhi poll office

NEW DELHI: The Delhi poll office has strongly denied the allegations made by Opposition parties AAP and the Congress that they had been provided with incomplete details of voters removed from the draft rolls. The election body stressed that it had shared the necessary information and that the booth-level agents (BLAs) of the parties should have noted down the addresses of the voters.

The sharp rebuttal comes after AAP and the Congress alleged that the addresses of the voters marked under the absent, shifted, dead, duplicate’ (ASDD) categories, who were removed from the draft rolls published on August 31, were not provided to the parties. The draft rolls were published after the completion of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, in which 47.5 lakh electors out of the 1.45 crore voters in the Capital were excluded.

Both AAP and Congress leaders had earlier written to the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer, seeking details—including addresses and photos—of those placed under the ASDD categories.