Boys' PG building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan; three rescued people critical, several trapped

A five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people trapped, officials said.

Rescue operations were underway, and around 10 people have been rescued so far. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were stated to be in critical condition, they said.

A PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building known as 'Hostel Daze' near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.

According to officials, construction work in the basement was ongoing prior to the incident.

The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries.

Local police staff, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.

Witnesses at the scene estimate that more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble, but this figure has not been officially confirmed.