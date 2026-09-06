Delhi Airport engages consultants to assess drainage

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport has engaged global consultants to comprehensively assess its stormwater drainage system against extreme rainfall and evolving climate scenarios, said a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson.

“Vulnerable locations have been identified for further assessment and mitigation, with infrastructure augmentation to be taken up based on the study’s recommendations,” he said, adding that this was an ongoing exercise.

The airport received 72.2 mm of rainfall in three hours on Friday, equivalent to 64% of its monthly rainfall, causing temporary water accumulation at some localised areas, including terminal forecourts and access roads, he said.

DIAL immediately activated its monsoon response protocol, deploying emergency teams. Normal conditions were restored within 20 minutes, he added