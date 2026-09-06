Delhi govt honours teachers,vows to address gaps in school infra, curriculum

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday felicitated 118 teachers and principals with State Teachers Awards 2026, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying the government was working to improve education by addressing gaps in school infrastructure and curriculum.

Addressing the Shikshak Mahakumbh–State Teachers Awards 2026 at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta said the government aimed to take education to “great heights”, but the process had to begin by ensuring basic facilities in schools.

“We want to take education to great heights and make a lot of progress, but the previous governments did not do anything in 12 years. So, after coming to power, we have had to start working from a very low level,” she said. Gupta said the government was repairing toilets, ensuring water facilities, carrying out maintenance, whitewashing and undertaking other repair works in schools.

“Many schools had very poor toilet facilities. Once, I went for an inspection to a very good and reputed school, which the previous government used to boast about. When I saw it, there was no gate in the toilet. How would our girl students have been using it?” she said.