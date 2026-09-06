Delhi HC fines DTC Rs 1 lakh for dragging 32-year-old bus conductor back-wage dispute through courts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for pursuing a 32-yearold litigation against a bus conductor over payment of back wages for 17 months, terming it an abuse of the process of law. Justice Amit Mahajan, while dismissing the DTC’s appeal against a 2004 Industrial Tribunal order in the conductor’s favour, said the department’s continued litigation over such an “inordinately long period” had resulted in avoidable expenditure of public money.

The court said DTC could recover the costs from the officer responsible for pursuing the “insignificant dispute”. Of the Rs 1 lakh cost, Rs 25,000 will be paid to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, Rs 50,000 to the PM Relief Fund and Rs 25,000 to the conductor.

The case arose after the conductor was accused of failing to issue tickets to three passengers despite receiving Rs 67 as fare in November 1994. He was suspended and later removed from service in August 1996, though the order was subsequently set aside.

In 1998, the DTC chairman directed his reinstatement without back wages and with reduced pay.

The Industrial Tribunal in 2004 held the punishment illegal and said he was entitled to wages on his regular pay scale and arrears. The High Court had stayed the tribunal’s order in 2005. Justice Mahajan said the tribunal’s findings were reasonable and based on available material, warranting no interference.