Delhi man kidnaps minor boy after boy's sister rejects his marriage proposal, arrested: Police

NEW DELHI: Dharam Pal, 26, allegedly kidnapped a minor boy whose sister rejected his marriage proposal. Arresting the accused, police said on Saturday, Pal wanted to put pressure on the family members for the marriage through the kidnapping.

The minor was safely rescued. Police said when the accused was apprehended, he consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. On August 31, a complaint was filed at the Jahangirpuri police station regarding the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy who had left his house for school but did not return.

According to police, the mother received a call from an unknown number by someone claiming to have her child, who identified himself as Pal, a family acquaintance. On the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 137(2) of the BNS was registered at Jahangirpuri police station, an official said. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused wanted to marry the victim’s sister and live with her.

However, she was not willing to maintain any relationship with him. Thereafter, the accused allegedly kidnapped her younger brother and started threatening the family over the phone, demanding that the complainant’s daughter be sent to him, failing which he threatened to kill the child, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

A police team was formed and tasked to trace the child. On Friday after a prolonged chase from Loni, Ghaziabad (UP), the child was rescued at Azadpur flyover in Delhi, and Pal, a resident of Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended, the DCP said.