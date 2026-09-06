MCD to set up 24 ‘Nigam Shree Vidyalayas’ across Delhi to mentor neighbouring civic schools

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will establish 24 ‘Nigam Shree Vidyalayas’ across its 12 zones, with two schools in each zone, as part of an initiative aimed at improving the quality of education in municipal schools. Mayor Pravesh Wahi made the announcement during a Teachers’ Day function organised by the civic body at the Civic Centre on Saturday.

The proposed schools will serve as mentor institutions for neighbouring MCD schools and help improve teaching practices and educational standards. Wahi said MCD schools had witnessed considerable improvement, highlighting the availability of smart classrooms and teachers. He said the civic body had a responsibility to provide quality education and facilities to children studying in its schools.

The Mayor also announced the ‘Sahbhagita Initiative’, which will seek to improve education quality while involving parents through technology. Another initiative, the ‘Nigam Mini League’, will identify sporting talent among municipal school students in cricket and football.

The league will focus on children in the Under-9 and Under-11 age groups. Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma said the 24 Nigam Shree schools would provide a “new direction” to MCD’s education system and contribute towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

The announcements were made during a ceremony where 87 MCD educators—4 principals and 83 teachers—were felicitated for their contributions. Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, who attended the event, urged teachers to ensure students continue their education as they progress from primary to higher classes.