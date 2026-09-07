Cybercrime battle fails to dismantle financial bridges

The unabated rise of cyber fraud and “digital arrests” in Delhi has exposed a disturbing weakness in the fight against financial crime. While the police chase fraudsters across jurisdictions and dismantle their digital networks, the banking channels through which the stolen money flows often appear to escape the same level of scrutiny.

The question is no longer merely how cybercriminals manage to dupe unsuspecting citizens. It is also how they are able to open, operate and repeatedly use bank accounts through which lakhs and, in many cases, crores of rupees are siphoned off without triggering adequate safeguards.

A recent case from Dwarka illustrates the sophistication and audacity of the fraudsters. A 74-year-old retired Indian Railways employee and his wife were allegedly subjected to a seven-day “digital arrest” by men posing as officials of the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The victims were made to believe that they were implicated in a serious criminal case and were kept under virtual surveillance while the fraudsters extracted money from them.

Such cases are no longer isolated incidents. But behind every successful digital arrest is another, less visible infrastructure that is the financial network that allows the money to move. This is where the role of banks deserves much closer examination.