Manipuri musician beaten to death for objecting to shouting, drinking outside his Delhi flat

NEW DELHI : A 54-year-old Manipuri musician died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Police arrested seven men and apprehended one juvenile in the case.

The Sunlight Colony police station received a PCR call regarding the beating of C Vikram Singh, a Manipur native who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, objected to men creating a nuisance outside his house. He sustained injuries during the attack, in which the men rained blows and punches on him, police said.

Singh's son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the assault and Singh's death.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) condoled Singh's death and described him as a "respected Manipuri musician".

"According to reports, Singh went downstairs from his residence in Kilokri, New Delhi, after a group of six men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment. When he requested them to lower the noise, he was reportedly attacked by the group and sustained severe injuries, to which he later succumbed," the students' body said.

NESSDU described it as a "senseless act of violence" and urged authorities to ensure a "swift, fair, and thorough investigation" and hold those responsible accountable.

Sharing details of the accused, police said they arrested Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36), Mannu (26), and one juvenile.

Police said all the accused are workers at different dhabas and food stalls.

Police said the investigation is underway.