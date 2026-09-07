Six killed, 11 rescued after multi- storey hostel collapses in Delhi’s Satya Niketan

A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, with the death toll rising to six, officials said on Monday.

One more person was rescued during overnight operations but was brought dead to hospital, taking the toll to six, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Rescue operations continued through the night after the building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Teams of the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were involved in the rescue operation. Emergency personnel worked through the debris to trace those still feared trapped.

The five-storey structure, including a basement, was nearly 50 years old. It was being used as a PG accommodation and was located in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, known for its concentration of student accommodations and eateries near the university campus.

Repair work was reportedly underway in the basement when the building collapsed. Locals had claimed that water had accumulated in the basement following days of rain and may have weakened the building’s foundation, though the exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established.

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner. The Delhi government said those found responsible would be held accountable.

Police have now registered a case against the building owner and others. DCP Goel said efforts were continuing to trace people allegedly connected with the incident.

The collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation, with around 200 emergency personnel involved in the initial response. The area’s narrow and congested lanes posed additional challenges for rescue teams trying to clear the rubble and reach those trapped.

The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of the numerous PG accommodations and multi-storey structures that have come up in Satya Niketan, a major residential hub for students of Delhi University’s South Campus. The locality has seen several residential properties converted into student accommodation over the years.

(With inputs from PTI)