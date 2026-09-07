The Delhi SIR shake-up: 47.56 lakh names out, 97.53 lakh voters in draft rolls

The Election Commission completed the most arduous part of the SIR exercise in Delhi last week, when it released draft electoral rolls with 47.56 lakh deletions. The mammoth exercise drew upon the large pool of the city’s government teachers and finished it in record time. The City Team explains the significance and size of the process and details next steps for those kept out of the list

Constitutionally, every citizen who is not less than 18 years of age shall be entitled to be registered as a voter. The Constitution also vests the power to prepare the electoral rolls to conduct the elections to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RP Act).

Each state has a Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), while each district has a district election officer (DEO). For every Assembly constituency, an electoral registration officer (ERO) is appointed, along with assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to assist the ERO.

These officers are designated or nominated by the ECI in consultation with state governments. The booth level officers (BLOs) are appointed at the local level to assist in the preparation, updating and revision of electoral rolls.

A summary revision of the electoral rolls is usually carried out before every general election to the Lok Sabha or a state Legislative Assembly, as well as before bye-elections. The ECI is also empowered to order a special revision of electoral rolls (SIR) at any time, provided the reasons for doing so are recorded.

The election commission this time has noted in its order dated June 24, 2025, that large-scale additions and deletions to the electoral rolls over the last 20 years due to rapid urbanisation and migration have increased the possibility of duplicate entries. Since it is constitutionally obligated to ensure that only citizens are enrolled in the electoral rolls, it has decided to carry out an SIR for the entire country.