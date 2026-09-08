Delhi

Delhi govt to outsource upkeep of 500 national flags

A PWD official said a tender had been issued to hire an agency that would replace torn flags, submit daily status reports and provide comprehensive maintenance.
Delhi to outsource maintenance of 500 national flags and launch a helpline for complaints about damaged flags.
Delhi to outsource maintenance of 500 national flags and launch a helpline for complaints about damaged flags.File Photo
Express News Service
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1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will outsource maintenance of the 500 national flags installed across the city and establish a helpline for complaints regarding damaged flags, officials said.

The government had earlier commissioned a study to identify more durable fabric after flags were repeatedly damaged by strong winds and adverse weather.

A PWD official said a tender had been issued to hire an agency that would replace torn flags, submit daily status reports and provide comprehensive maintenance.

The 115-foot-high flagpoles have been installed at around 500 locations. The flags are made of polyester, while new fabric will have threads with tensile strength exceeding 8 kg, official said.

The agency will deploy at least 10 covered mobile vans, each with two electricians, two helpers and a driver. The four-year maintenance contract is estimated to cost `33 crore. The government will also ensure proper lighting around flagpoles and impose penalties for delayed replacement.

Delhi government
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