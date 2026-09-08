Delhi govt to outsource upkeep of 500 national flags

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will outsource maintenance of the 500 national flags installed across the city and establish a helpline for complaints regarding damaged flags, officials said.

The government had earlier commissioned a study to identify more durable fabric after flags were repeatedly damaged by strong winds and adverse weather.

A PWD official said a tender had been issued to hire an agency that would replace torn flags, submit daily status reports and provide comprehensive maintenance.

The 115-foot-high flagpoles have been installed at around 500 locations. The flags are made of polyester, while new fabric will have threads with tensile strength exceeding 8 kg, official said.

The agency will deploy at least 10 covered mobile vans, each with two electricians, two helpers and a driver. The four-year maintenance contract is estimated to cost `33 crore. The government will also ensure proper lighting around flagpoles and impose penalties for delayed replacement.