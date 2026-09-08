Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders safety audit of PG hubs

NEW DELHI: A day after the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday said the problems faced by students living in paying guest (PG) accommodations were grave and required both short- and long-term solutions. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that structural audits of all buildings in PG hubs across Delhi are carried out within a week.
Sandhu, along with CM Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, chaired a meeting to review the action taken after the collapse near Delhi University’s South Campus and discuss measures for students living in PG accommodations. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, NDRF chief, MCD Commissioner, Police Commissioner, DU Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary (Home), DDA Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary (Education) and other officers concerned.
The LG stressed the need for regulatory checks and strict enforcement against buildings being used as PG accommodations without ensuring structural safety. He directed officials to conduct inspection drives at premises housing students as PGs, particularly those that prima facie violated height and floor restrictions.
However, the L-G cautioned against creating panic through indiscriminate sealing drives, saying such action could leave students homeless. He directed the Urban Development Minister to lead a committee of senior officials to review existing guidelines for institutional PGs and explore alternative accommodation for students through universities, the MCD and the DDA. The committee will also assess the feasibility of using unutilised and vacant DDA and MCD buildings, besides DDA housing stock, for student accommodation.
The Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister said safety audits of buildings were a priority. It was agreed that the MCD would take stringent action against ongoing illegal constructions and work to prevent such violations.
The meeting also discussed the committee of the DM, DCP and DC (MCD), constituted in June, which has been reaching out to students living in PG accommodations to hear their problems and grievances. Officials agreed to compile a comprehensive database of students residing in PGs.