Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu orders safety audit of PG hubs

NEW DELHI: A day after the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan, Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday said the problems faced by students living in paying guest (PG) accommodations were grave and required both short- and long-term solutions. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that structural audits of all buildings in PG hubs across Delhi are carried out within a week.

Sandhu, along with CM Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, chaired a meeting to review the action taken after the collapse near Delhi University’s South Campus and discuss measures for students living in PG accommodations. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, NDRF chief, MCD Commissioner, Police Commissioner, DU Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary (Home), DDA Vice-Chancellor, Principal Secretary (Education) and other officers concerned.

The LG stressed the need for regulatory checks and strict enforcement against buildings being used as PG accommodations without ensuring structural safety. He directed officials to conduct inspection drives at premises housing students as PGs, particularly those that prima facie violated height and floor restrictions.