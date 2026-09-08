HC seeks Delhi government response on implementing action plan to eliminate rabies in stray dogs

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to file its response on implementing the action plan for elimination of rabies in stray dogs in the national capital.

The court also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to file their status reports on further steps taken by them to vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi government counsel to get instructions and file response to the action plan submitted by the amicus curiae and suggestions to the recommendations made by her.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that amicus curiae, appointed to assist the court in the matter, has prepared an action plan for dog-mediated rabies elimination from India by 2030.

The court was informed that the MCD held four camps in Anand Vihar ward in August and September during which 43 dogs were caught, sterilised and vaccinated and released to their respective areas.

The MCD counsel further said due publicity was done about the camps and there was active cooperation by all the stakeholders and that the camps were held in a seamless manner. There was no resistance by any member of the public or organisation, he added.

The court was informed that NDMC also conducted camps during which 28 dogs were caught, 615 dogs were vaccinated and school awareness programmes were held.