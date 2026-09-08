V-C seeks hostel expansion in DU

NEW DELHI: Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of students in Satya Niketan and called for urgent measures to expand safe residential facilities across colleges. “This is a moment of profound sorrow for all of us,” he said, noting that young lives had been lost in circumstances that demand immediate institutional response.

Chairing a meeting of college principals, the V-C described the incident as a “massive blow” to the university community. He urged principals to take concrete steps to ensure such incidents do not recur. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of student residential infrastructure across colleges, particularly in light of the heavy dependence on private PG accommodations in areas like Satya Niketan.

Highlighting the shortage of on-campus housing, Singh asked the colleges to expedite completion of existing hostel projects and fast-track the ones under construction. He also asked principals to explore feasibility of building new hostels within their campuses, directing them to prepare proposals at the earliest.