Delhi airport files FIR against social media handles for spreading false waterlogging content

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has lodged an FIR against 63 social media handles for allegedly circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts depicting flooding and waterlogging at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

An official report from DIAL said the handles were "falsely suggesting disruption to airport operations. The social media accounts shared videos and posts that did not accurately represent the actual situation at the airport."

For instance, in one of these posts, an old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of the Delhi airport, it said. DIAL added that such content was intended to create public mischief, spread misinformation, defame a critical public utility service, and create unwarranted concerns among passengers regarding the operational status of the airport.

A DIAL spokesperson said, “Delhi airport serves millions of passengers and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational reliability. While there was temporary water accumulation in the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt following an episode of intense rainfall, airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes."

"The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers. We urge the public to rely only on our official channels for accurate updates regarding airport operations," the spokesperson said.