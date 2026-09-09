Delhi airport to augment international flyer capacity at T3 ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi: In preparation for the anticipated increase in international air traffic associated with the upcoming 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, the passenger-handling capacity at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will be augmented.

The summit is being held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13 with Bharat Mandapam serving as the main venue.

An official statement from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, "As part of the preparedness measures, Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9 following completion of all requisite security and operational checks and clearances. Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards."

The phased operationalisation will provide additional flexibility and capacity to manage the expected increase in international movements during the summit period, it said adding that when fully operational, the annual capacity for International passengers will increase by 50%, to 31 million passengers per annum, the statement added

The move is part of DIAL’s comprehensive preparedness plan, undertaken in close coordination with CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), airlines, ground-handling agencies, immigration, customs and other key airport stakeholders, to ensure seamless and secure airport operations during the high-profile international event, DIAL said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, DIAL, said: “Delhi airport is fully geared up to welcome leaders, dignitaries and international delegations arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit. We have undertaken comprehensive preparedness measures in close coordination with all our security and operational stakeholders to ensure that the airport is able to efficiently manage the anticipated increase in international traffic while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and passenger experience. The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event."