Delhi HC seeks WFI response on Vinesh Phogat's plea to compete in 2026 World Championships trials

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea by grappler Vinesh Phogat seeking permission to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed WFI counsel to get instructions on the issue by Thursday, when the application is listed for further hearing.

The fresh application was filed in a petition already pending before the court, in which the wrestler has sought formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.

In her fresh application, Phogat also sought a stay on the operation and implementation of a September 7 circular issued by the WFI prescribing eligibility criteria for the selection trials, scheduled for September 14 at Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Phogat sought a stay on the circular, claiming that it excluded her from participating in the selection trials for the championship, scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.

The WFI circular provides for women's trials in six Olympic weight categories, Phogat said, adding that the latest selection framework creates a closed pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions.

Her plea alleged that the circular places Phogat in a position where she is excluded not because she has been assessed and found wanting on sporting merit, but because she was unable to participate in the particular competitions selected by WFI as gateways to the present selection trials.

It said the framework contains no mechanism to account for an athlete who was unable to participate in the prescribed competitions for maternity-related reasons.

On September 1, the high court sought a response from the WFI and the Centre on Phogat's plea seeking formulation of a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.